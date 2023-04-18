 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

'Star Trek: Picard' EP sheds light on series

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Star Trek: Picard EP sheds light on series
'Star Trek: Picard' EP sheds light on series 

Executive producer Terry Matals revealed 'everyone' discouraged them to not go for Star Trek: Enterprise for several reasons.

Speaking to Variety, the Matals said, "Everyone tried to talk us out of doing this, because financially it’s a nightmare, and the timing was tight. To the moment we started filming, we were still gluing pieces together.

"But you can’t have a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion without one of its major characters, which is the Enterprise."

The series graphic designer Mike Okuda also weighed in on making it good enough for modern viewers, "The first thing we did was to go in the garage and dive into boxes and see what we still had. 

We had some original drawings and art, but large chunks of it disappeared. You realise you’re going to have to reconstruct a lot of this from scratch."

"We took advantage of the huge advances in real-world computer display technology to make a few subtle upgrades to the displays, he continued. In a scene where one of our officers is using the science equipment, if the director wanted to show the scan itself, we would have had to insert the animation in post-production, back in the day. Now, it’s easy to do the animation and have it play back on the set, so the cast could see it in real-time."

More From Entertainment:

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ announces guests for final show

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ announces guests for final show
'Beef' actor David Choe under fire after clip detailing indecent behaviour resurfaces

'Beef' actor David Choe under fire after clip detailing indecent behaviour resurfaces
Victoria Beckham receives love from Spice Girls on 49th birthday

Victoria Beckham receives love from Spice Girls on 49th birthday

Bill Hader plans to pursue movie directing after 'Barry' video

Bill Hader plans to pursue movie directing after 'Barry'
Jamie Foxx remains hospitalised following his ‘medical emergency’

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalised following his ‘medical emergency’
Rob Marshall explains why he cast Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid video

Rob Marshall explains why he cast Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid
Ryan Reynolds gushes over being a dad of four: ‘We love it’ video

Ryan Reynolds gushes over being a dad of four: ‘We love it’
‘Yellowstone’ set to end with season 5? Details inside

‘Yellowstone’ set to end with season 5? Details inside
Lily-Rose Depp plays a ‘nasty, bad pop girl’ in ‘Euphoria’ creator's ‘The Idol’ video

Lily-Rose Depp plays a ‘nasty, bad pop girl’ in ‘Euphoria’ creator's ‘The Idol’
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing
Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday

Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday
Hailey Bieber's video of comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella divides fans

Hailey Bieber's video of comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella divides fans