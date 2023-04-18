'Star Trek: Picard' EP sheds light on series

Executive producer Terry Matals revealed 'everyone' discouraged them to not go for Star Trek: Enterprise for several reasons.

Speaking to Variety, the Matals said, "Everyone tried to talk us out of doing this, because financially it’s a nightmare, and the timing was tight. To the moment we started filming, we were still gluing pieces together.



"But you can’t have a Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion without one of its major characters, which is the Enterprise."

The series graphic designer Mike Okuda also weighed in on making it good enough for modern viewers, "The first thing we did was to go in the garage and dive into boxes and see what we still had.

We had some original drawings and art, but large chunks of it disappeared. You realise you’re going to have to reconstruct a lot of this from scratch."

"We took advantage of the huge advances in real-world computer display technology to make a few subtle upgrades to the displays, he continued. In a scene where one of our officers is using the science equipment, if the director wanted to show the scan itself, we would have had to insert the animation in post-production, back in the day. Now, it’s easy to do the animation and have it play back on the set, so the cast could see it in real-time."