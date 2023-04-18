 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell addresses David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Simon Cowell addresses David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent
Simon Cowell addresses David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has recently shared his thoughts on David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent.

It is pertinent to mention that BGT returned for its 16th season with longtime star Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel.

The trio were later joined by Bruno Toniolo, who has stepped in to replace Walliams.

Earlier in January, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star would not be reprising his role as a judge on the reality competition after he had made disrespectful comments about contestants.

It is reported that Walliams apologised for his “disrespectful” comments at the time, saying, “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

However, in a new interview with The Sun, Cowell discussed the controversy surrounding his former co-star’s departure from BGT.

Cowell stated that he “didn’t really get involved in the decision”.

“From what I understand, he decided to take a step back,” he remarked.

Cowell continued, “It all happened relatively quickly. I was on holiday and then the next thing is I’m having conversations about who’s going to take his place.”

“We did say to the two producers, ‘You have to make the final decision,’ because, yeah, I am an exec producer, but they’re more hands on,” explained the 63-year-old.

Cowell noted, “Obviously everyone had some input – the network, the producers, [production company] Fremantle, all of us said at the time, these comments are completely unacceptable.

“I had not heard them before and, yeah, it was upsetting. But from where I’m sitting, this wasn’t something I believe was constant,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host

'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host
Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events

Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events
Kylie Jenner recalls stealing mum Kris' car as a teenager

Kylie Jenner recalls stealing mum Kris' car as a teenager
'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever

'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever
'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong

'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong
Hugh Jackman is 'becoming ‘Wolverine’ again' for ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman is 'becoming ‘Wolverine’ again' for ‘Deadpool 3’
J-Hope follows in footsteps of Jin as BTS member starts mandatory military service

J-Hope follows in footsteps of Jin as BTS member starts mandatory military service
'Rings of Power' star on season 2: 'Absolutely mindblowing'

'Rings of Power' star on season 2: 'Absolutely mindblowing'
Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon join the cast of Ethan Coen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'

Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon join the cast of Ethan Coen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'
'Star Trek: Picard' EP sheds light on series

'Star Trek: Picard' EP sheds light on series

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ announces guests for final show

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ announces guests for final show
'Beef' actor David Choe under fire after clip detailing indecent behaviour resurfaces

'Beef' actor David Choe under fire after clip detailing indecent behaviour resurfaces