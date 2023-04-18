 
menu menu menu
health
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Use of hearing aid could reduce risk of dementia, study

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

A representational image shows a person being assisted with a hearing aid instrument. — Unsplash/File
A representational image shows a person being assisted with a hearing aid instrument. — Unsplash/File

If you have a hearing loss problem, it may increase the risk of dementia but with the help of hearing aid the risk can be mitigated, finds a study published in the The Lancet Public Health.

The study followed more than 437,000 people in a cohort from the UK Biobank — a large biomedical database and research resource. They looked at each person’s risk for dementia, self-reported use of hearing aids and medical records to see if the person developed the disease.

Corresponding author of the study, Dongshan Zhu, in a statement, said : "The evidence is building that hearing loss may be the most impactful modifiable risk factor for dementia in mid-life."

He added: "Our study provides the best evidence to date to suggest that hearing aids could be a minimally invasive, cost-effective treatment to mitigate the potential impact of hearing loss on dementia."

The research also included other influencing factors such as loneliness, social isolation and depression. It, however, confirmed that untreated hearing loss has a connection with dementia.

Tom Dening, who had read the paper but was not involved in the study, said: "The paper explores some of the possible reasons as to how hearing aids may work, tending to [favour] the idea that they are effective because they reduce the cognitive effort involved in hearing and/or they reduce the effects of sensory deprivation if you can’t hear." 

The study said a 2020 Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention and care suggested hearing loss may be associated with around 8% of dementia cases. However, the study revealed the use of hearing aids mitigate the risk to levels similar to people without hearing loss.

The findings in the study support the conclusion of the December meta-analysis published in JAMA Neurology that "people with hearing loss who wore devices to help performed 3% better on cognitive scores in the short term".

More From Health:

Damar Hamlin's near-death incident highlights importance of CPR and AED training

Damar Hamlin's near-death incident highlights importance of CPR and AED training
'Long COVID can be as bad as influenza'

'Long COVID can be as bad as influenza'
mRNA vaccine shows 'promising results against melanoma'

mRNA vaccine shows 'promising results against melanoma'
Family of ancient viruses could cure lung cancer: study

Family of ancient viruses could cure lung cancer: study
What kind of milk is good for health?

What kind of milk is good for health?

Do you love smell of a new car? You should be aware of this new study

Do you love smell of a new car? You should be aware of this new study
Juul barred from marketing to minors in $462m vaping settlement

Juul barred from marketing to minors in $462m vaping settlement
Life-saving vaccines for cancer, heart diseases to be available by 2030

Life-saving vaccines for cancer, heart diseases to be available by 2030
Here are some signs that may indicate heart attack

Here are some signs that may indicate heart attack
Mental health mobile app, helpline launched in Pakistan

Mental health mobile app, helpline launched in Pakistan
Which air pollutants cause brain damage leading to dementia?

Which air pollutants cause brain damage leading to dementia?

Some diet suggestions to keep your body healthy

Some diet suggestions to keep your body healthy