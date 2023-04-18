 
'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host

'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were slammed by US TV host Bill Maher for complaining about their lives while also enjoying a privileged lifestyle.

Joining Piers Morgan on TalkTV for an interview, Maher dubbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “ridiculous” for wanting it “both ways.”

The popular host lauded the father-pf-two for his military service before bashing him over his complaints and public attacks towards the Royal family.

“Anybody who’s had military service - I can only criticise so much because I haven’t, and there’s nothing that compares to military service,” he added.

“They’re ridiculous after that, they want it both ways,” he shared.

“You know, you can’t be ‘oh these people were so mean to us’ and ‘poor us’ and ‘we don’t want all this attention’ and then ‘let me write a book about how much we don’t want attention’.”

Maher continued: “They just strike me as creatures of that generation, you know? You’re just fragile, just take a hint from the Queen, the recently departed Queen.

“You’re complaining about your hard life and you’re so privileged, it’s just so weird.”

