K-pop group Le Sserafim release tracklist for new album

This will be their first comeback since the release of 'Antifragile' back in October 2022

K-pop band Le Sserafim has revealed the tracklist for their new comeback named Unforgivable. It is their first full-length album and will come out on May 1st.

Unforgivable includes a total of 13 songs including the tracks The World Is My Oyster, Fearless, Blue Flame, The Hydra, Antifragile, Impurities, Burn The Bridge, Unforgiven Feat Nile Rogers, No Return (Into the Unknown), Between You, Me and The Lampost, Flash Forward and more.

They also came out with track samplers for seven of the songs from the comeback, along with new concept posters showing a more southern, cowboy concept.

The tracklist will be followed by Weverse concept photos, a Highlight Medley, two music video teasers, a countdown live and finally the release of the comeback and the title track music video.

This will be their first comeback since the release of Antifragile back in October 2022.