Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Lionel Richie reveals important royal lesson prior to King Charles coronation

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Lionel Richie has recently offered valuable tips on royal protocol ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

“There's always something where I go, ‘Oh, I didn't know that’,” said the musician in a new interview with E! News.

The singer-songwriter continued, “Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma'am—forget everything else. Just remember sir and ma'am, and you kind of walk your way through.”

While discussing about his performance, Lionel revealed that King Charles wished to listen a particular track that the musician agreed to perform at the coronation ceremony.

“And the answer is yes, I will do it,” stated the Hello hit-maker.

The singer remarked, “We will not reveal because it's completely enveloped in secrecy. So, all I can tell you is I'm very happy to be there.”

Lionel also disclosed that he doesn’t know what he’s going to wear.

“All I know is we've got this wonderful invitation. I'm pulling from everywhere,” admitted the singer.

Lionel further said, “I'm very happy for Charles. He's kind of waited in that second position for a very long time. And I think what we're gonna get now is the new version of the royal family.”

“I'm looking forward to see what he's going to bring to the table, and I can tell you right now, he's gonna change it up a little bit,” he concluded.

