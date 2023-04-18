Idris Elba to take on Lewis Hamilton in challenging Dakar Rally race

Idris Elba has recently revealed that he is set to take on the Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in a rally race across the Saudia Arabian desert.



According to The Sun, Elba will compete against Hamilton in a new two-part series, titled Idris And Hamilton Race The Desert, which is set to air on Channel 4.

The outlet reported that Elba and Hamilton will take on the Dakar Rally, a long-distance rally that will take place for few days.

A TV source told the outlet, “Idris is a self-confessed speed freak and was determined to make this a tough race for Lewis.”

“The course is one of the toughest in sport, with the rough terrain a constant hazard for drivers,” stated the source.

The source further said, “But that didn’t put either Idris or Lewis off as they were desperate to out-do each other, and their rivalry was captured brilliantly on camera.”

Back in July last year, the American Gangster star announced to take an initiative to find future racing talents for underrepresented communities in motorsports.

Speaking to the Standard, the actor explained, “I’ve always had this soft spot for cars, engines, motorsports – anything with a steering wheel basically, and sort of married the idea that I’m someone who has always wanted to put an opportunity on the table. I stood in parliament, spoke about diversity and talked about talent being everywhere, but opportunity not.”

In 2013, Elba filmed a two-part documentary series for the BBC titled Idris Elba: King Of Speed, which showcased the actor becoming a rally driver.