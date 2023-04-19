 
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Former President Donald Trump is photographed along with Twitter boss Elon Musk. AFP
Former president Donald Trump has expressed his discontent with SpaceX founder Elon Musk's declaration that he voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. 

Musk revealed during a recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he did not vote for Trump and instead cast his ballot for Biden. However, he made it clear that he is not a big fan of the current president.

In response, Trump took to his Truth Social site to express his disbelief in Musk's statement. He claimed that he does not believe that Musk voted for Biden and suggested that the SpaceX founder is trying to curry favour with the current administration to secure government subsidies and permits.

Trump went on to accuse Musk's companies, including his space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, of relying heavily on government assistance and subsidies. He also made the puzzling claim that Twitter was "illegally controlled" by the FBI, despite the fact that it was a publicly traded company until recently.

It is worth noting that Musk's companies do, in fact, receive significant assistance from the government. SpaceX holds a contract to launch astronauts to the International Space Station and launches government-owned satellite payloads frequently. Similarly, Tesla receives federal assistance in the form of tax credits as part of the federal government's efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

It remains to be seen whether Musk did indeed vote for Biden or if Trump's allegations hold any merit. However, it is clear that Musk's companies do receive government assistance, and Trump's criticism of this fact is not without merit.

