 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Honey Singh made his relationship public with Tina Thadani last year
Honey Singh made his relationship public with Tina Thadani last year

After dating each other for a year now, rapper Honey Singh has reportedly parted ways with girlfriend Tina Thadani.

HindustanTimes reported that the two called off their relationship a few days back and not only this, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all the pictures with each other.

One of the sources qouted the reports of HindustanTimes. Sources stated: “They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it."

The news portal also tried reaching out to Tina for the confirmation of the reports. The model chose not to make any comment regarding the same. She just simply said: “I don’t really want to talk about it."

Meanwhile, Honey also did not make any confirmation about the news.

The rapper made his relationship publlic with the actress in Delhi last year at the launch event of his new album Honey 3.0. During the event, he said: “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one.

Honey Singh really admired his girlfriend Tina Thadani. He once stated: “We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already. I gave her more details and insights of my life so that someday she does not get to know something suddenly that would shock her or put her in thoughts that she should have known that particular information earlier", reports News18. 

More From Showbiz:

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts
Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures

Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures
Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours

Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair

Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair
Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views

Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views
Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager
'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours
Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics

Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics
Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?

Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?
Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'

Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'
Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'

Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'
'Amitabh Bachchan still gets good roles at this age', says Asha Parekh

'Amitabh Bachchan still gets good roles at this age', says Asha Parekh