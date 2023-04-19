 
menu menu menu
world
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Reuters

India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

By
Reuters

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

People shop at a crowded market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 11, 2022. — Reuters
People shop at a crowded market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 11, 2022. — Reuters

  • India and China will account for more than one-third of the estimated global population.
  • United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million.
  • Population experts using previous data from UN have projected India would go past China this month.

NEW DELHI: India is on its way to become the world’s most populous country, overtaking China with almost three million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.

The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023” estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.

Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India would go past China this month. But the latest report from the global body did not specify a date for when the change would take place.

UN population officials have said it was not possible to specify a date due to “uncertainty” about the data coming out of India and China, especially since India’s last census was conducted in 2011 and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Although India and China will account for more than one-third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, the population growth in both Asian giants has been slowing, at a much faster pace in China than in India.

Last year, China’s population fell for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, compared with 1.7% in the 10 years previously, according to government data.

“The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public,” Andrea Wojnar, Representative for UNFPA India, said in a statement.

“Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm. Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld,” she said.

More From World:

WATCH: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madina from space

WATCH: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madina from space
Fox settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million over US election lies

Fox settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million over US election lies
Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company

Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company
Biden invites teen who gets shot by old man for ringing his doorbell

Biden invites teen who gets shot by old man for ringing his doorbell
Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war

Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war
Vladimir Putin visits annexed parts of Ukraine amid Russian offensives

Vladimir Putin visits annexed parts of Ukraine amid Russian offensives
China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media
Eid moon in Saudi Arabia: First Shawwal likely on Saturday

Eid moon in Saudi Arabia: First Shawwal likely on Saturday
Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio with limited display at Guildhall Library in London

Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio with limited display at Guildhall Library in London
Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

Iran's Raisi invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Iran's Raisi invites Saudi king to visit Tehran
Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years