SC refutes media reports on lack of audit after PAC summons registrar

Police personnel walk outside Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 25, 2023. — Online

PAC summons SC registrar after Eid ul Fitr.

Apex court says its audit for 2021-2022 under process.

Court terms media reports "contrary to facts, incorrect, misleading and based on erroneous information".

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued a clarification and refuted reports in print media which alleged that the top court wasn't audited for the last 10 years and that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned the court's registrar.

A day earlier, the PAC had summoned the apex court's registrar after Eid after taking notice of the Supreme Court not auditing its accounts in the last 10 years.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said no audit para of the Supreme Court has come before the committee in the last 10 years and directed to summon the registrar of the country's top court.



The court clarified that its audit has been conducted and completed up to June 30, 2021.



"To set the record straight, the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and completed upto 30.06.2021," the apex court wrote in its statement.

It added that the audit for the financial year 2021-2022 is under process and can be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

"It is, hereby, clarified in concrete terms that such reports are contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and are based on erroneous information placed before the Public Accounts Committee," the court's statement read.