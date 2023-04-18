Election case: Top intel officials brief SC over security situation in Punjab, KP

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in the evening hours, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 7, 2022. — Reuters

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar conduct chamber meeting.

Meeting went on for more than two hours, say sources.

Three-member bench had ordered to conduct polls on May 14.

Top officials of the intelligence agencies on Monday briefed the Supreme Court on the current security challenges being faced by the country regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported citing sources.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar were briefed by the security officials, said the sources. They added that the meeting went on for more than two hours at the chief justice of Pakistan's (CJP) chamber.



The apex court, in its April 4 order, had directed the government to submit a report regarding the provision of security personnel for polls in the two provinces by April 17.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Akhtar and Justice Ahsan ordered to hold the elections in Punjab on May 14 and declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to hold polls on October 8 as "unconstitutional".

The same bench — in an in-chamber hearing — on April 14 directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to allocate and release Rs21 billion from the funds held with it to the ECP for elections in Punjab and KP.

The bench issued the order after reviewing a report submitted by the Election Commission regarding the provision of funds.

A day earlier, the National Assembly approved a resolution of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue to not release Rs21 billion for election, despite the apex court's deadline to issue the funds by April 17.

