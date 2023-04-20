 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was 'promised' to return to Queen Elizabeth II 'without ears'

Prince Harry admits he became a bullet magnet during his time in the army.

Writing in his book, the Duke of Sussex confesses Iraqi insurgents wanted to chop off his ears in order to hurt the Queen during war.

Recalling one of the threatening messages from the group, Harry pens: “One of the insurgent leaders extended a formal invitation worthy of high tea. ‘We are awaiting the arrival of the young handsome spoiled prince with bated breath…’ There was a plan for me, the insurgent leader said. They were going to kidnap me, then decide what to do with me—torture, ransom, kill.”

Harry continues: “In seeming direct contradiction of this plan, he concluded by promising that the handsome prince would return to his grandmother “without ears.” I remember hearing that and feeling the tips of my ears grow warm. I flashed back to childhood, when a friend suggested my ears be surgically pinned back, to prevent or correct the family curse. I said, flatly, no

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says he became 'mother of all targets' for 'Iraqi snipers'

Prince Harry says he became 'mother of all targets' for 'Iraqi snipers'
Prince Harry was tipped to 'break away' from 'imperialism' like Diana

Prince Harry was tipped to 'break away' from 'imperialism' like Diana
Prince Harry would waste 'taxpayer' money in army, Britons believed video

Prince Harry would waste 'taxpayer' money in army, Britons believed
Kylie Jenner 'hangs out' with Timothée Chalamet 'every week': Source

Kylie Jenner 'hangs out' with Timothée Chalamet 'every week': Source
Zack Snyder talks on changing original script of 'Justice League' on WB's wish video

Zack Snyder talks on changing original script of 'Justice League' on WB's wish
Moonbin of K-Pop band ASTRO passes away at 25

Moonbin of K-Pop band ASTRO passes away at 25
Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira

Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira
Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'

Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful
George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven

George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven
Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood

Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood
'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon