time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Prince Harry was tipped to 'break away' from 'imperialism' like Diana

Prince Harry was provoked to act like Princess Diana by enemies in the army.

The Duke of Sussex admits he was coaxed to rebel against his family by Iraqi leaders rebel group ahead of his deployment in the country war zone.

Recalling details from the incident, Harry pens: “Another insurgent leader invoked my mother. He said that I should learn from her example, break away from my family. Rebel against the imperialists, Harry. Or else, he warned, a prince’s ‘blood will flow into our desert.’”

Harry reveals he was later stopped from going to the country by British intelligence forces, who predicted grave threat for the Prince.

