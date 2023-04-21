Camilla’s son hits back at Prince Harry’s claims about her marrying for Crown

file footage

Queen Consort Camilla’s son from her first marriage, Tom Parker Bowles, has seemingly reacted to stepbrother Prince Harry’s comments about his mother’s ‘long game’ with King Charles for the Crown.

Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005 after a decades-long affair that ended his marriage to Princess Diana, and she has long been villainised for ‘wrecking’ King Charles and Diana’s marriage.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry also branded his stepmom a ‘villain’ in his explosive memoir Spare, saying she played a ‘long game’.

However, talking on the News Agents podcast, Tom seemingly reacted to Prince Harry’s claims and defended his mother, saying that she only ‘married for love’.

He said: “I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

Tom’s comments seem to be directed at his stepbrother, as Prince Harry, in his book, blatantly suggested that Camilla ‘sacrificed’ him and Prince William at ‘the altar of her PR’, also writing, “… She began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”