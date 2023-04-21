Joe Biden to announce reelection campaign 'next week'

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at an International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 union training facility on April 19, 2023, in Accokeek, Maryland. — AFP

US President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce his second election campaign for 2024 next week about whether he's running for the president or allowing another Democrat to run for the White House.



Preparations for the video announcement by Biden's close advisers are underway. The expected decision of Tuesday will mark the anniversary of Biden's 2019 presidential campaign announcement, CNN reported citing sources.

The people inside the White House also maintained that the announcement timing could change were any unforeseen events to occur. According to a senior Democrat official: "A decision has been reached that it is no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He's running."

Biden signed a plan to materialise his plans for an anniversary — four years after he participated in public service and launched his campaign in 2019.

"The importance of the connection to the anniversary and the fact that it would come just days before the first major donor gathering next Friday has made the possibility increasingly likely," CNN said citing a source.

People in the White House knew, though not officially that Biden would run for reelection. However, his announcement will confirm whether he is going forward with the plan of running again.



Last week, Biden noted that he had completed his calculus about mounting a reelection bid and would announce his intentions shortly.

While departing for Ireland, Biden said: "I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon."

The president, 80, told journalists: "The trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done."

"I told you my plan is to run again," he said.

Biden's allies and close people have been planning out his election bid for months led by deputy chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior adviser Anita Dunn.

The advisers said: "Rather than allowing weeks or months to pass, the decision to announce his plans next week was in part a recognition of how much work is facing the Biden campaign to mobilize and energize voters to turn around the malaise that some Democrats feel about his candidacy."

The US president's campaign headquarters will be in Wilmington, Delaware. This decision was personally signed off on this month as a nod to the pride in his hometown and the place where he spends most of his weekends, said his aides.