King Charles ‘he can’t do right without making everything worse’

Experts believe King Charles ‘makes everything worse’ whenever he attempts to do better



British columnist Jan Moir brought these revelations and admissions to light.

She started the chat off by questioning, “Poor King Charles. He can’t do right for doing wrong and he can’t do wrong without making everything worse — but he can’t have it both ways.”

“He wants a slimmed-down monarchy but he wants his wife to be crowned Queen, he wants a right-on realm alongside his personal fortune of £1.8 billion and, worst of all, he wants a Coronation-lite; a diminished spectacle shaved of excess ermine, pomp, circumstance, dukes, nobles, foibles, wombles and Fergie.”

“He wants everyone to understand that he understands that this is not 1950s Britain any more — but what is the point of a Coronation if not to make it a glorious, once-in-our-lifetime spectacular; a ceremony that will wow the watching world?”

“A ceremony that underlines that the monarchy actually means something, and in many cases something quite profound, to a great number of British people?”