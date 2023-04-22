 
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘well settled’ in California, US in the three years since leaving the UK, but as per a friend, still ‘miss home’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their roles as senior royals behind in 2020, and relocated to the US, where they now live in star-studded Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

However, as per People magazine, Meghan’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin has suggested that while the couple may be ‘well settled’ and happy to have found a home in the US, Prince Harry may still be finding it hard to detach from his home back in the UK.

“Harry has definitely found his vibe and is very settled in California. But he does miss home,” Martin told the outlet for their recent cover story.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and Meghan have recently been asked by King Charles to vacate their official UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, and the prince may use it for the last time during his trip to the UK for Charles’ Coronation. 

