Saturday Apr 22 2023
Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with MCU says that 'chapter is over'

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Scarlett Johansson has moved on from MCU's character Black Widow as she has no desire to return for the future projects.

During her recent sitting with the host and fellow Marvel co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on The Good Podcast Johansson revealed her plans on return to Marvel films.

"I’m done," Johansson said. "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

After that Johansson asked Paltrow if she was done with Marvel movies, Paltrow responded "I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me."

"I think you may come back at some point," Johansson quipped.

"Really?" Paltrow said as she was seemingly surprised. "A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great."

Johansson added, "100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby."

Johansson kicked off her career in the MCU with her iconic role Natasha Romanoff in 2010's Iron Man 2, which also starred Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

The character of Black Widow was killed in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but the actress returned to MCU for a standalone prequel movie, Black Widow.

