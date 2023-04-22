 
Taeyang's 'Vibe' feat BTS' Jimin hits 100 million views

K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang has crossed 100 million views on the music video for his song Vibe featuring Jimin from BTS. It is Taeyang’s fastest solo music video to have achieved the feat.

It is his third overall solo music video to achieve this, following the MV for Ringa Linga and Eyes, Nose, Lips. He originally released the MV for Vibe on January 13th which means it took approximately 98 days to hit 100 million.

Jimin has seeing seen seeing similar success with the release of his solo debut album Face and its hit title track Like Crazy. The singer has made history on the Billboard and UK Charts, along with sweeping domestic charts as well.

He went on to sell a whopping one million copies of his album within the first week of release, according to Hanteo Chart, which is a major achievement. 

