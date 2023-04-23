Meghan Markle ‘accepted’ Archie’s skin-colour comment wasn’t ‘racist’

Meghan Markle reportedly 'accepted' that concerns over her son Archie’s skin colour weren’t ‘malicious’ or ‘racist’

Meghan Markle ‘accepted’ in written correspondence with King Charles that concerns over her son Archie’s skin colour weren’t ‘malicious’ or ‘racist’, as per sources quoted by The Telegraph.

According to new reports, it has emerged that King Charles was the only royal family member to reach out to Meghan after her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which she claimed that a royal family member had racist concerns over Archie’s skin.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have written a letter to the monarch soon after the interview, in which she reportedly discussed unconscious racial bias within the royal family.

It is also understood that while Meghan did not tell Oprah the name of the royal who raised the concern, she did reveal the name in her correspondence with King Charles, and also thanked the monarch for his response.

Insiders also told The Telegraph that Meghan ‘accepted’ in her letters that the allegedly racist comment about Archie may not have been made with malice, but now is back to feeling like it was indeed racist.