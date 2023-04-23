 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘accepted’ Archie’s skin-colour comment wasn’t ‘racist’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly accepted that concerns over her son Archie’s skin colour weren’t ‘malicious’ or ‘racist’
Meghan Markle reportedly 'accepted' that concerns over her son Archie’s skin colour weren’t ‘malicious’ or ‘racist’

Meghan Markle ‘accepted’ in written correspondence with King Charles that concerns over her son Archie’s skin colour weren’t ‘malicious’ or ‘racist’, as per sources quoted by The Telegraph.

According to new reports, it has emerged that King Charles was the only royal family member to reach out to Meghan after her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which she claimed that a royal family member had racist concerns over Archie’s skin.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have written a letter to the monarch soon after the interview, in which she reportedly discussed unconscious racial bias within the royal family.

It is also understood that while Meghan did not tell Oprah the name of the royal who raised the concern, she did reveal the name in her correspondence with King Charles, and also thanked the monarch for his response.

Insiders also told The Telegraph that Meghan ‘accepted’ in her letters that the allegedly racist comment about Archie may not have been made with malice, but now is back to feeling like it was indeed racist. 

More From Royals:

Prince William and Prince Harry shouldn’t be ‘pressured’ to reconcile

Prince William and Prince Harry shouldn’t be ‘pressured’ to reconcile
Kate Middleton hints at details of her outfit for the King’s Coronation video

Kate Middleton hints at details of her outfit for the King’s Coronation
Meghan Markle’s absence at King’s Coronation ‘delights’ the royal family video

Meghan Markle’s absence at King’s Coronation ‘delights’ the royal family
King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence video

King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence

Meghan Markle named the ‘racist’ royal to King Charles in letter correspondence video

Meghan Markle named the ‘racist’ royal to King Charles in letter correspondence
Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report video

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite video

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite
King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor' video

King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor'