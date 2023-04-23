 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Evil Dead Rise director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams
'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams

Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin teased a possible cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. 

The latest installment of the franchise follows a family living in a cramped Los Angeles apartment, whose lives become a horrible nightmare, when one of them becomes possessed by a Deadite.

Like the previous 2013's film, Evil Dead Rise looks to act as a standalone sequel, featuring no explicit connection to the prior films, but there might be a major one.

In a conversation with Insider for the promotion of upcoming horror sequel, Cronin opened up about making Evil Dead Rise without Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams leading the charge.

“There is a Bruce Campbell cameo, and that cameo potentially is actually Ash Williams. Think about how time works for Ash as a character, and that voice that you may hear is captured on something that was recorded 100 years ago."

"And the fact that his particular line is a warning showcases somebody that knows more than the other people in the room… I know that sounds very cryptic, but it's supposed to" he added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles video

Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles
Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'

Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?
Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'
Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram video

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram
'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene

'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene
Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'

Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films
Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show

Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show
'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters

'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood