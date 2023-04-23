'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams

Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin teased a possible cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams.

The latest installment of the franchise follows a family living in a cramped Los Angeles apartment, whose lives become a horrible nightmare, when one of them becomes possessed by a Deadite.

Like the previous 2013's film, Evil Dead Rise looks to act as a standalone sequel, featuring no explicit connection to the prior films, but there might be a major one.

In a conversation with Insider for the promotion of upcoming horror sequel, Cronin opened up about making Evil Dead Rise without Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams leading the charge.

“There is a Bruce Campbell cameo, and that cameo potentially is actually Ash Williams. Think about how time works for Ash as a character, and that voice that you may hear is captured on something that was recorded 100 years ago."

"And the fact that his particular line is a warning showcases somebody that knows more than the other people in the room… I know that sounds very cryptic, but it's supposed to" he added.