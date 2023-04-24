 
time Monday Apr 24 2023
Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'

Rita Ora has opened up about her husband, Taika Waititi, who “changed her forever,” adding he inspired her toward music writing again.

During an interview with Billboard, the 32-year-old revealed she had a “low” period in her career where she had “lost a lot of confidence and a lot of hope.”

“I guess when you’re at your lowest point, you can make a choice,” she continued. You either kind of get back up and keep going, or you just let it consume you. And I did that. I got up. I flew to Australia to do The Voice over there, and I met somebody who changed me forever.”

Following, Poison singer explained her husband positively influenced her life.

“I definitely never felt that [love] before,” adding, “and so I just wrote it all down, and I thought, ‘OK, I think it’s time to make some music again.’ And here we are.”

Meanwhile, on the musical front, the Ora has been set to launch her third studio album.

