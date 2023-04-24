 
Monday Apr 24 2023
Monday Apr 24, 2023

Shawn Mendes buys flowers for Camila Cabello? Fans speculate
Shawn Mendes buys flowers for Camila Cabello? Fans speculate 

Shawn Mendes has fueled romance rekindling rumors with his former girlfriend Camila Cabello after they were spotted together at the 2023 Coachella festival.

The Treat You Better singer, 24, once again sent the internet into a frenzy after he was seen picking up flowers ahead of a date night with his recently on-again girlfriend.

The fan-favorite pair, who rekindled their romance at Coachella music festival last week, had a romantic night together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Shawn appeared in good spirits as he was clicked carrying a gorgeous bouquet of flowers into his SUV. He also carried a bundle of firewood and grocery bags as he walked toward his vehicle.

Cabello, on the other hand, went incognito as she headed to her Senorita beau’s West Hollywood residence. She sported an orange tracksuit with the hood over her head.

Shawn and Cabello sparked reconciliation rumors last week when they were spotted kissing passionately at the grand musical festival in Indio, Calif.

Reps for Shawn and Cabello have not yet responded to reconciliation rumors.

