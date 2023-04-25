CNN termination stuns Don Lemon

Don Lemon gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

A 17-year-long Cable News Network (CNN) host Don Lemon has been terminated from his post on Monday by the network, he said on Twitter.



CEO Chris Licht, in a memo to staff, said: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours."

The former CNN host has been on the air earlier Monday for the "CNN This Morning" show, which he has been hosting for a few months with journalists Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Licht also noted that the network would carry on with the show without Lemon and that it is committed to its success.

CNN in a statement also stated that the network and Lemon had parted ways. It said that Lemon was offered a chance to meet with the network's management but that he instead released a statement on his personal Twitter account. CNN described Lemon's version of events as "inaccurate."

Lemon in his statement underscored that his agent told him on Monday morning that CNN had terminated him which left him "stunned".

The former CNN host noted that management did not have the "decency to inform him of his firing directly".

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," said Lemon.

Don Lemon became associated with CNN in 2006 where he hosted the show "Don Lemon Tonight" for more than eight years. His show became popular in which he did commentary on the Republican President Donald Trump, regarding him as a "racist".

On Truth Social, Trump hailed Lemon's termination saying: "My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?"

Earlier this year, Lemon came under fire for the comments he made during a live TV show while discussing the Republican leader Nikki Haley’s suggestion that those above 75 should prove their mental competence if they were to run for the Oval Office.

Lemon said that Haley was not in her prime as a woman's prime is in her 20s 30s or maybe 40s. He, later on, apologised for his remarks.

CNN CEO, in a memo to staff, labelled Lemon’s comments as "unacceptable." He said he had a frank conversation with Lemon, who apologised and was set to participate in formal training sessions

Licht had also said at that it is important that CNN balances accountability and fosters a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.

During an editorial meeting, Lemon maintained: "When I make a mistake, I own it. And I own this one as well."

Haley tweeted in response to Lemon's termination: "A great day for women everywhere."