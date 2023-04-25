PML-N proposes moving Supreme Judicial Council for code of conduct violation

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar (left) and PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan speak during a presser in Islamabad on April 25, 2023, in this still take from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live

"Political matters should not go to the court," Tarar says.

Khan proposes suo motu notice of SC being scandalised.

Politician speaks about nexus including ex-CJP against PML-N.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmad Khan has said if the Supreme Court of Pakistan is being scandalised, then a suo motu notice should be taken on it.



Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, flanked by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khan said: "If the code of conduct is being violated, we have the right to move the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)."

The PML-N, while talking about the recent audio leak between former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim said that they are referring to a "judgement".

"We are saying that there is a nexus between Saqib Nisar, Khawaja Tariq, his wife and the chief justice's mother-in-law," Khan said.

Another alleged audio leak featuring former CJP Nisar and Rahim has also come to the fore, just days after the leaked audio of a phone call between the incumbent top Supreme Court judge's mother-in-law and Rahim's wife stirred up a political storm in the country.

Khan reminded how political workers have been convicted in contempt of court and that methods of judicial interference in parliament were being explained in the call between the former CJP and Rahim.

“Voting in the Parliament House is the right of members. Is the Supreme Court above the Constitution?” the PML-N leader questioned and added that politicians are not a “punching bag”.

Commenting on the audio leak, Law Minister Tarar said that forensics should be conducted on the audio calls leaked recently.

“Prime minister's audios were also leaked; we formed a committee on it,” the law minister said.

“Today, it is the age of technology, so things come out,” he said, urging the former chief justice to remain careful.

The minister also insisted that matters should be transparent for the rule of law and people should trust institutions, particularly the judiciary.

“The court will be respected when people have confidence in it,” Tarar said.

The law minister added that ignorant people are trying to create a confrontational atmosphere amongst institutions.

“Political matters should not go to the court. The country has suffered whenever political matters went to the court,” he said.

Tarar maintained that the Constitution has empowered parliament to legislate. “It is parliament’s job to make laws, while it is the responsibility of those for whom it is made to have it implemented.”

He added that all decisions issued by the court were on the basis of the doctrine of necessity.

"So far, the federal government has not committed any contempt of court. The government is aware of its responsibilities," he said.

The minister asserted that matters are governed by the constitution and the law, not by mere wishes.