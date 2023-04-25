Another audio on suo motu notice featuring ex-CJP Saqib Nisar surfaces

Purported audio leak features discussion about a suo motu notice.

Leak surfaces days after alleged audio leak of CJP Bandial's mother-in-law.

Ex-top judge is speaking about judgement of seven-member bench on "suo motu" notice.

Another alleged audio leak featuring former chief justice Saqib Nisar and lawyer Khawaja Tariq Raheem has come to the fore, just days after the leaked audio of a phone call between the incumbent top Supreme Court judge's mother-in-law and Raheem's wife stirred up a political storm in the country.

In the latest purported audio leak, the former top judge is speaking about the judgement of a seven-member bench on a "suo motu" notice taken by the apex court in 2010 to Raheem and asking him to look into the matter.

Nisar is purportedly heard telling the details of the judgment to Raheem and saying that it had the "way out" for them.

Moreover, Nisar also refers to the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister over contempt of court.

At this, the senior lawyer said that they were planning to file another contempt case

Here is the transcript of the latest audio leak:



Saqib Nisar: Khawaja Sahab, I wanted to tell you something.

Khawaja Tariq: Yes.

Nisar: A judgement, please look into that. This is a seven-member judgement.

Raheem: Of whom? [Or which one?]

Nisar: Jee this is the sou motu (notice) number 4 of 2010, sir. This seven-member judgement, 2012, has been reported on page number 553 of the Supreme Court.

Raheem: Okay

Nisar: This is okay, right?

Raheem: I will look into it.

Nisar: Whoever is your lawyer, tell him to check it out. It states that if... Never mind, you'll know when you will read it.

Raheem: I will read. I have seen the seven-member bench judgement. They have stated in it that until the act is not formulated... if you read it carefully, clause three has it...

Nisar: Yeah, yeah.

Raheem: They have given a way in it as well. Just see that.

Nisar: Yes sir, I have seen that. That is the way out for you.

Raheem: That is the way out.

Nisar: That is the way out or else there is no case.

Raheem: Yes exactly. I will see that as well.

Nisar: And secondly Khawaja sahab, if someone is ready from your side, then use Muneer Ahmed Khan's [case] as well. It is a very clear case of contempt of court.

Raheem: We are working on it.

Nisar: Whatever happened in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, after that any...

Raheem: We are only waiting for the three-member bench's verdict. It can take another half an hour. After that, we are filing another contempt of court case.

Nisar: Okay then. Thank you, sir, thank you.