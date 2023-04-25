 
'West Wing' fans go gaga over 'The Diplomat'

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

'West Wing' fans go gaga over 'The Diplomat'

The West Wing fans found their match in Deborah Cahn’s new drama The Diplomat on Netflix.

The show was written by Cahn, best known for her work in The West Wing and Homeland.

The story depicts Keri Russell as the US Ambassador to the UK trying to solve a diplomatic crisis amid her marriage woes.

The series starred Rory Kinnear, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, and Ato Essando.

Meanwhile, critics and viewers have compared Netflix’s political drama to one of the most critically-hit shows, The West Wing. Russell’s performance, in particular, was immensely lauded.

“Great cast. Hooked me already. As the reviews have said, a modern-day West Wing quality drama,” one person commented.

“The Diplomat hits Netflix tomorrow, and it’s fantastic,” AwardsWatch founder Erik Anderson tweeted.

“It’s got West Wing bones, and it’s the best of its kind since that. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell are perfectly matched, and the supporting cast of Ato Essandoh, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah, and Michael McKean rocks.”

“The Diplomat is an absolutely perfect television. I’ve missed such a show, I’ve craved for it, and it’s finally here but has only 8 episodes,” another wrote, adding, “Recommended for all the West Wing’s fans out there.”


