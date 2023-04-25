 
menu menu menu
world
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

President Joe Biden re-election: Will Kamala Harris also run?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on September 12, 2020, in Houston, Texas. — AFP
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on September 12, 2020, in Houston, Texas. — AFP

US President Joe Biden has announced his bid "to finish the job" with re-election and vowed to protect American liberties from "extremists" linked to ex-president Donald Trump, who he beat in 2020 and might go up against in 2024.

Biden, 80, Tuesday announced his bid through a video framing next year's election as a contest against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing "he needed more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation’s character".

Biden will be joined in his 2024 quest by his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was featured prominently in his campaign video.

The campaign announcement marks the fourth anniversary of the president's first successful presidential campaign launched on April 25, 2019.

In a video, the Democratic presidential nominee said: "When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are."

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden said in the video.

"The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," Biden said in voiceover narration with images of the Capitol Hill incident, and people protesting before the Supreme Court over abortion rights.

"I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection," he said.

His formal announcement has ended the lingering doubts about his rematch with his rival former president Donald Trump — who has been facing more than 34 criminal charges. 

More From World:

Foreign investment pulled out after Malta goes on FATF Grey List

Foreign investment pulled out after Malta goes on FATF Grey List
US President Joe Biden announces his 2024 reelection bid video

US President Joe Biden announces his 2024 reelection bid
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated

Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
CNN termination stuns Don Lemon

CNN termination stuns Don Lemon
UK Sikhs say PM Rishi Sunak demonising them as 'extremists' and 'terrorists'

UK Sikhs say PM Rishi Sunak demonising them as 'extremists' and 'terrorists'
European court rejects Asif Hafeez’s appeal against extradition to US

European court rejects Asif Hafeez’s appeal against extradition to US
'Highest-rated' Fox News host Tucker Carlson parts ways with network

'Highest-rated' Fox News host Tucker Carlson parts ways with network
Dead bodies of 73 cult members who starved to death found in Kenya

Dead bodies of 73 cult members who starved to death found in Kenya
Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah dies at 73

Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah dies at 73
Jailbreak fears: Indian police shift pro-Khalistan Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh to Assam jail

Jailbreak fears: Indian police shift pro-Khalistan Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh to Assam jail
Foreign states rush high-risk Sudan evacuation, some foreign citizens hurt

Foreign states rush high-risk Sudan evacuation, some foreign citizens hurt
Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack, prosecutor says

Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack, prosecutor says