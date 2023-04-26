Biden to serve all 8 years as president, Karine Jean-Pierre clarifies

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has corrected her initial statement on whether President Biden plans to serve all eight years of his two terms if he is re-elected in 2024.

Initially, Jean-Pierre evaded the question, saying that it was up to the President to decide. However, Jean-Pierre later corrected her statement on Twitter, confirming that if re-elected, Biden would indeed serve both terms.

"Does the president plan to serve all eight years?" a reporter questioned.

"I'm just not going to get ahead of the president. That's something for him to decide. I'm just not going to get ahead of it, and there's a 2024 campaign and anything related to that, I would refer you to [the campaign]," Jean-Pierre replied.

Jean-Pierre's initial response came in the wake of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's announcement that they would run for re-election. Speculation had mounted about Biden's age and whether he would step down after serving a single term.

Jean-Pierre later clarified her statement on Twitter in less than an hour later, saying, "As you know, we take following the law serious. So I wanted to be sure that I didn't go into 2023 more than is appropriate under the law. But I can confirm that if re-elected, [Biden] would serve all 8 years."



Biden's announcement video, released on Tuesday morning, opens with footage from the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot and goes on to criticise "MAGA extremists" across the country who, he says, are "cutting Social Security," "dictating what health care decisions women can make," and "banning books."

Biden's campaign faces a clear path to the Democratic nomination and could face a possible rematch against former President Donald Trump. While Trump maintains a substantial lead in the Republican primary, he has yet to announce a running mate.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had announced their intention to run for re-election earlier that day. Biden's campaign released a video attacking "MAGA extremists" and emphasising his belief in the American people.

"This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people," Biden is seen stressing in the video.

"And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect and treating each other with dignity," he adds.

"That we're a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."

