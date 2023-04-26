 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Erdogan's abrupt departure from live interview shocks audience

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Erdogans abrupt departure from live interview shocks audience. Twitter
Erdogan's abrupt departure from live interview shocks audience. Twitter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly interrupted a live television interview on Tuesday before returning and apologising, citing a stomach bug as the reason for his sudden departure. 

The 69-year-old leader had given three campaign speeches earlier in the day, leading up to a closely contested parliamentary and presidential election scheduled for May 14th.

Erdogan was scheduled to end the day with a joint interview on Ulke TV and Kanal 7, which began more than 90 minutes behind schedule. However, ten minutes into the interview, the broadcast abruptly cut off mid-question, causing the camera to shake and the reporter to stand up from his chair. An off-camera voice could be heard saying, "Oh wow."

About 15 minutes later, Erdogan returned to the interview to apologise for his sudden departure, saying, "Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu." 

The president appeared tired and his eyes seemed to water as he spoke. After answering a few more questions, he ended the broadcast.

Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party have held a dominant position in Turkish politics for the past two decades, but the upcoming election poses a significant challenge to his rule. Polls indicate that he is running neck-and-neck with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu or could potentially lose the election.

Kilicdaroglu expressed his well wishes towards Erdogan, tweeting shortly after the incident aired, "I convey my best wishes to Mr. Erdogan."

The upcoming election poses a significant challenge to Erdogan's two-decade-long rule, with polls indicating that he could potentially lose to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

More From World:

11 dead as ship carrying over 80 migrants sinks near Libya

11 dead as ship carrying over 80 migrants sinks near Libya
Biden to serve all 8 years as president, Karine Jean-Pierre clarifies

Biden to serve all 8 years as president, Karine Jean-Pierre clarifies
Iran charges two actresses for not wearing hijab in public: report

Iran charges two actresses for not wearing hijab in public: report
26-year-old rape allegation against Donald Trump heads to civil trial

26-year-old rape allegation against Donald Trump heads to civil trial
Biden's supporters debate his fitness at 80 for another term

Biden's supporters debate his fitness at 80 for another term
Kenya starvation cult ‘massacre’ toll reaches 90

Kenya starvation cult ‘massacre’ toll reaches 90
Barbie's latest doll represents people with Down's syndrome

Barbie's latest doll represents people with Down's syndrome
President Joe Biden re-election: Will Kamala Harris also run?

President Joe Biden re-election: Will Kamala Harris also run?
Foreign investment pulled out after Malta goes on FATF Grey List

Foreign investment pulled out after Malta goes on FATF Grey List
US President Joe Biden announces his 2024 reelection bid video

US President Joe Biden announces his 2024 reelection bid
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated

Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
CNN termination stuns Don Lemon

CNN termination stuns Don Lemon