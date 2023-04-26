Aishwarya Rai shares connection with character name 'Nandini'

Aishwarya plays Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan' after 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the silver screen as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2; the actress shares her connection with the character name.

While talking at a press conference, Aishwarya was asked about having a special connection with name Nandini. She previously played a character by the same name in one of her super hit films Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

She stated: “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan.“

“That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s reliability and I am very very very grateful.”

She also spoke about director Mani Ratnam at the press conference. She called him her guru and said that she can never say no to him.

Devdas actress added as translated by Indiatoday: “Whenever he will ask me to work in his films, I would say yes. Call it my respect to my guru or faith or gratefulness or love. You can label it whatever you want.”

Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama film that is based on a literature novel having the same name. Besides Aishwarya Rai, the film also stars Jayan Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Chiyaan Vikram and many others. The first part of the film earned a promising amount of money worldwide crossing INR 500 crore, reports Indiatoday.