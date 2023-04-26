Tucker Carlson beware, Fox News has ‘dirty files’ on you

Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, US, November 30, 2017. —Reuters

Fox News' announcement of sacking its most-rated anchor Tucker Carlson has sparked rumours in the US media about the reasons behind the separation.

The media is full of conspiracy theories with some saying that Carlson fell out of favour with the owners while some suggest that he is still on the company’s payroll and his contract is valid till 2024.

The anchor has also not spoken on the matter and is silent since his departure.

But a Rolling Stone story has claimed that Fox has some secret information about Carlson to keep him under the watch and he has not spoken on the matter fearing “dirty files” the company has.

“But if Carlson attempts to torch the network he’s leaving, Fox is prepared," the report said.

Sources told the publication that Irena Briganti — Fox News PR head — has “assembled damaging information about Carlson with one source calling it an “oppo file.”

The publication added that Fox is ready to public the information if executive suspect that Carlson is coming after the network.

According to Rolling Stone, the file includes internal complaints regarding workplace conduct, disparaging comments about management and colleagues, and allegations that the now-former primetime host created a toxic work environment.

However, Fox News has denied the existence of any such data related to Tucker Carlson.

“This is patently absurd and categorically false,” the spokesperson responded when asked to comment on the story, and added: “We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Many sources within the network disagree, saying the Fox PR head Irena will never be shy about using these things.

The source also argued that the company has previously used such methods to keep personnel in line and it is an open secret among current and former Fox News staff.

“Irena tries to keep a file on everybody … Any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining. They encourage it and then just keep it on file. It’s just a classic dirty trick,” the report added.