Melissa McCarthy shares valuable advice to her teen daughters about social media

Melissa McCarthy has recently offered her valuable advice to her two teen girls about social media.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Melissa, who shares Vivia, 15 and Georgette, 13, with husband Ben Falcone, revealed that helping their daughters navigate social media is “a team effort”.

“We keep track of it. I think it is still something to be really, really watched,” said the Spy actress.

The Boss star continued, “I'm sure I don't do half as good a job as I should because I'm so bad with it.”

While giving suggestion to the teenagers, Melissa mentioned that they always kind of reminding them to “keep this perspective… This is not real”.

“I keep saying this is smoke and mirrors and entertainment, which is fine. I've said, ‘It’s fine as if somebody takes a character I've played and assumes that's the real me’,” explained the Tammy actress.

She continued, “But that's an ongoing fistfight that concerns me all the time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Melissa disclosed that her girls like makeup but it’s “really used as this tool for expression”.

“It's not to look older or other than. So, I really let them experiment with it and with their hair. They both coloured their hair, and I was like, ‘It's hair. As long as you are not trying to suddenly look 19’,” remarked the Superintelligence actress.

During the interview, Melissa was asked the best thing about having daughters.

To this, the actress responded, “Watching the next generation. There’s such hope in that they can save us. There's such hope in that they're so much more evolved than I was at that age. My world was so tiny.”

“Watching them navigate a world that's so much more complicated and so much harder. And to do it with such grace and love and care and such empathy for other people... I learn from that every single day,” she added.