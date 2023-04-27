Google announces App Growth Lab to help Pakistani app developers

A sign is posted in front of a Google office on April 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. AFP/File

Google has launched its first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan, a four-month programme aimed at identifying high-potential app developers, studios, and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses.

The programme is designed to offer intensive education and support to app developers, who will be able to learn from Google experts in areas such as Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as industry leaders.

The launch of the App Growth Lab programme follows the success of the Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan last year. Google said the programme represents its commitment to help grow Pakistan's app industry locally and globally. The programme will commence in June and run for four months. Interested organisations, app, and development studios may apply until May 22, 2023.

According to a report by Data Darbar, a private markets intelligence platform, Pakistan's app industry witnessed a 35% growth in 2022 with 3.52 billion downloads. The App Growth Lab programme is based on four core pillars: Build, Develop, Launch, and Scale.

The ‘Build’ component of the programme is aimed at helping participants uncover the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-around strategy for their company.

The ‘Develop’ component will bring a user-centric mindset to app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set the app up for long-term success.

The ‘Launch’ component will help participants learn about strategies to win the launch, set up monetisation models, and maximise Google's tools for data to achieve measurable growth.

Meanwhile, the ‘Scale’ component will provide participants with knowledge of opening their app to the world by leveraging market and platform diversification strategies.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, said, "Through our ongoing efforts, we hope to support Pakistani developers in their pursuit of creating great applications for the world."

Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District, shared that "The Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan 2022 was one of the most insightful programmes that we have attended so far in Game District. We have learned a lot of information covering all the domains of the mobile gaming industry, from basics to advance. We have optimised our games' performance by implementing all the intuitive knowledge that we learned from this programme."