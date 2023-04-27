 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson explains why they haven't submitted for Emmys race

Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson has recently decided that they won’t submit themselves for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Speaking to Variety magazine, Hewson, who identifies as nonbinary, reveals that they made the decision because of the Television Academy’s gendered category.

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories,” said the 27-year-old.

The Australian actress continued, “It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress.”

“It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys,” they remarked.

Hewson further added, “It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

Hewson, who features as goalkeeper Vanessa Palmer on the Showtime drama, told outlet that they would show support to their popular mystery series as well as their castmates.

Hewson’s remarks came after few award bodies pushed for non-gendered award categories.

Interestingly, Independent Spirit Awards, the Grammys, the British Independent Film Awards and the Gotham Awards, have moved away from gendered categories to provide “greater inclusivity”.

Meanwhile, the major awards shows, such as the Emmys, Oscars and Tonys, have still kept their “categories gendered”. 

