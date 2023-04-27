Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023

 
Salma Hayek has once again proved that she’s the ultimate fashion icon as she channeled Hollywood glam at the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony.

Hayek, 56, attended the star-studded affair on Wednesday night in New York, where she was interviewed by Penelope Cruz for the magazine’s annual 100th issue.

The Farida actress dazzled in a stunning blue dress by Gucci, which featured a black lace overlay, adorned with sequins.

The gown dress also featured leather paneling and a flowing black train, which added more dramatic effect to her gorgeous appearance at the event.

Hayek opted for silver accessories, including a diamond ring, earrings and a crystallized clutch with a bow embellishment.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress styled her dark brown locks in a middle part and finished off her look with minimal makeup.

Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and her step-son Augustin James Evangelista also joined her at the event.

Hayek posed for a selfie with journalist Gayle King. Inside the event, she was seen mingling with Kim Kardashian.

