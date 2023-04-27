K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons

Her agency SM Entertainment released a statement on April 26th announcing the news

K-pp girl group Red Velvet’s Joy will be going on a hiatus because of health reasons. Her agency SM Entertainment released a statement on April 26th announcing the news:

“Hello.

We would like to inform you about Red Velvet member Joy’s health status and her participation in future scheduled activities.

Joy recently visited a hospital due to her poor health condition, and after consultation and examination, the medical staff advised that she needs treatment and rest.

Accordingly, Joy plans to take a break from participating in her scheduled activities for the time being and focus on recovering her health condition.

We apologize to fans for causing concern, and we ask for the generous understanding of fans that this decision was made after thorough discussion for the sake of Joy’s health.

We will do our best so that Joy can greet fans in good health again, and we will inform you as soon as Joy’s resumption of activities is decided.

Thank you.”