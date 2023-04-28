 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Emma Watson says father gave her win 'every day' as kid: 'I was confused'

Emma Watson admits she was significantly confused by teenagers her age being fascinated by alcohol.

Speaking with Financial Times' How To Spend It, the 33-year-old reveals she was used to drinking wine from a young age.

Crediting her father for the experience, the actor said: "I was quite surprised when other kids got really excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol."

"My dad would give me wine and water for lunch since I was a kid. So I was pretty confused as a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was a forbidden fruit," Emma confessed.

This comes after the star announced a break from social media in December 2022. 

