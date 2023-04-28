 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Priyanka Chopra shares intimate chat with Nick Jonas on Malti birth date

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra is touching upon the golden words she got from Nick Jonas on the day of the birth of their daughter.

The couple, who share baby girl Malti, welcomed the tot via surrogate in 2022.

Speaking about the day, Priyanka tells Today's Hoda Kotb: "I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do.'"

She added: "And he's like, ‘Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

Speaking about the first month of Malti's birth, Priyanka adds: "I don't think it was our test. I think it was her test," she shared. "I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak... I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she's not alone."

