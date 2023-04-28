 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Sooraj Pancholi calls God great after being acquitted in Jiah Khans case
Sooraj Pancholi calls God 'great' after being acquitted in Jiah Khan's case 

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan’s suicide case after 10 years.

25 year old Jiah was found dead in 2013 at her home in Mumbai. The deceased was in a relationship with Pancholi. Later, a six page suicide letter was found, in which she accused Pancholi of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

Pancholi, later today after being spared, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The Truth always wins! #GodIsGreat. The actor attended the court alongside his mother, Zarina Wahab who requested for prayers yesterday.

Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Rabia Khan, mother of Jiah is not content with the decision. Speaking to News 18, she said, “This is a case of murder. The abetment to suicide case has gone but the murder case is still there. I will not give up hope. I will keep fighting. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is required to get justice for my daughter.”

More From Showbiz:

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage
Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards
Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win
John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports

John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports
Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more

Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more
Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'

Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'
Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'

'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'
Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai

Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai
John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna

John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna
Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?

Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about motherhood and balancing career

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about motherhood and balancing career