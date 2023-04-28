 
Tom Cruise teases lengthy car chase scene from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise surprised his fans at CinemaCon as he unveiled an exclusive new trailer of his upcoming action flick Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, debuted an epic 20-minute car chase scene from the upcoming seventh instalment of the hit action franchise on Thursday.

Cruise, returning to his iconic character, Ethan Hunt, was seen “driving at breakneck speed through the streets and alleys of Rome” along with his co-star Hayley Atwell, who will portray Grace on screen.

The attendees at the Las Vegas event were stunned to watch the action-packed sequence involving Cruise and Atwell swapping from motorcycles to police cars in the scenes.

“Tom wanted us to let you know, this is not the opening of the film,” said Paramount distribution boss Chris Aronson while introducing the scene.

He further noted that without any exaggeration, he believes this film will be a high water mark for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Cruise was not in attendance, according to Variety.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will land in theatres two days earlier than planned, on July 12.

Besides Cruise and Atwell, the cast include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

