Post Malone opens up about drastic weight loss, 'I'm not doing drugs'

Post Malone is not doing drugs, the rapper announced, addressing fans' concerns about his drastic weight loss.

The R&B artist shared a selfie on Instagram alongside a detailed caption, allaying health concerns raised by followers.

The 27-year-old confessed he is making changes to his diet by adopting more wholesome eating habits.

"Hello everybody, I hope you're having a great night. I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs. I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

The Grammy-winning artist admitted he began making the changes after his daughter was born.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

The rapper indicated he plans to quit drinking and smoking at some point in the future as well.

"Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

The Sunflower singer revealed he has been working on new music, and thanked fans for their patience.

"My brain is in a super dope place, and I'm the happiest I've been in a long time," he ended the post. "If you're having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f—ing crushing it. goodnight nerds spread love and rock on."

Earlier, in an interview with Billboard, Post Malone spoke about the challenges of balancing artistic vision with the pressures of the music industry.

“You lose a lot of the artist nowadays because a lot of people have so many genius ideas, but you lose a lot of that through everything that might happen with the business side — and you lose a little bit of yourself. Every time you change your art and your way of thinking for someone else’s, that takes a little piece of yourself off every time. I feel like I’m trying to rebuild.”