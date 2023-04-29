Pak vs NZ: Shaheen or Shadab may be rested in second ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (2nd R) shakes hands with New Zealand's Matt Henry (R) alongside Mohammad Nawaz (L) and New Zealand´s captain Tom Latham (2nd L) after Pakistan's victory during the first ODI cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on April 27, 2023. — AFP

Sources say management wants to adopt rotation policy.

Management mulling resting Shadab Khan.

One of key pacers is also likely to be benched.

Pakistan are expected to make two changes to their squad for their second One Day International (ODI) clash against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, said well-placed sources.



After inflicting a humiliating five-wicket defeat on New Zealand, the Men in Green will face Black Caps again today at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm.

For the second match, the sources said that Pakistan's team management wants to adopt the rotation policy against New Zealand.

The sources said that the management was mulling resting Shadab Khan and include Usama Mir as his replacement. One of the key pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, is also likely to be benched for today's match.

Moreover, Haris Sohail will also be unavailable today as he couldn't get rid of the shoulder injury he sustained during the T20I series against Kiwis.

The hosts drew first blood against Kiwis on Thursday in the ongoing five-match ODI series, powered by Fakhar Zaman's lethal blitz. The left-handed batter helped the Green Shirts chase down 289 runs in 48.3 overs to win the first ODI.



Fakhar had a great run in Rawalpindi as he scored a ton — his ninth ODI hundred that too in a winning cause for Pakistan. The cricketer was phenomenal with the bat throughout the match which helped him score the highest 117 runs in Pakistan's victory.



Set to chase 289 runs, Fakhar alongside Imam-ul-Haq gave a perfect start to Pakistan with an opening partnership of 124 runs. Considered one of the solid opening pairs in ODIs for Pakistan, Fakhar and Imam showed responsibility and resistance in front of the Kiwis.

Imam scored 60 before falling to Ish Sodhi in the 22nd over. But, Fakhar kept his nerves calm and scored worthy runs for his team. Skipper Babar Azam remained unlucky as he got out on 49. However, his brief stay at the crease helped Fakhar keep going.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was sent down at number five, scored 42 not-out with a winning shot in the end.