Pak vs NZ: Haris Sohail injured ahead of ODI series

Pakistan's middle-order batter Haris Sohail. — AFP/File

Haris Sohail, Pakistan's middle-order batter, suffered an injury during the national side's training session at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, sources said Wednesday.

Haris, who was retained in the national ODI squad from the last series against New Zealand in January, has suffered an injury in his shoulder, the sources said.

During fielding drills, Haris collapsed with Shadab Khan and got hurt in his shoulder. He underwent scans at a local hospital. His participation in the first ODI against New Zealand, scheduled on April 27, will be decided after scans result.

Earlier this year against the same opposition, Haris made his comeback to international cricket. The then-chief selector Shahid Khan Afridi called him back to the squad. He scored 64 runs in his comeback ODI series.

Later on, he was supposed to be a part of Pakistan's plans for this year's ICC World Cup as he was retained in the squad for five-match ODI series at home, starting tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

ODI series schedule

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi