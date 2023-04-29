Texas shooting leaves five dead including children

Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in the Sixth Street entertainment district area of Austin, Texas, US. — Reuters/File

At least five people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in Texas on early Saturday in San Jacinto County — 55 miles north of Houston — US media reported.



Four people were found dead at the scene whereas an 8-year-old was declared dead at the hospital, said San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Three wounded people have also been brought to hospital however, their condition is unknown. Two other people were also inside the home but they were released after evaluation.

The shooting in Texas occurred in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area in Cleveland, Texas, according to Sheriff Greg Capers of the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details