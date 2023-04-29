Nick Cannon calls Jada Pinkett Smith's show 'toxic' amid cancellation

Nick Cannon is seemingly glad about the cancellation of Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk, as he recently called it "toxic" on his radio show.

Cannon, who boldly celebrated the cancellation of Pinkettt Smith's show, said that the internet show was the reason of Will Smith's controversial slap of Chris Rock.

The father of 12 did not hide his true emotions about the series, as he said "good" when his co-hosts on his live radio show, The Daily Cannon, ran through the news of cancellation of the show.

When Cannon was pressed for an explanation, he was quick to bring up the infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards saying, "If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the expletive out of Chris Rock."

However, Cannon's co-hosts Mason Moussette, DJ Abby De La Rosa and Courtney Bee did not seem to agree with Cannon when he dubbed the show "toxic table."

The former husband of Mariah Carey explained, "That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table."

"I don't want to know all this expletive about y'all." he added.

Cannon also referenced the 2020 episode of Red Table Talk where Smith's wife came clean to him about her "entanglement" with singer and son Jaden's friend August Alsina.

"They made all them memes about my brother Will, they didn't need to do that" added Cannon.

He went on saying "I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen. Keep that expletive to y'all selves."

Cannon punctuated his statements about the program in a very emphatic way as he said, " expletive that table."

The Red Table Talk has been canceled by Meta on late Wednesday.