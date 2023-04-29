WATCH: Seventh grader saves day after driver passes out

The seventh-grader is seen steer the school bus while the driver remains unconscious, in this still taken from a video released on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@BBCWorld

As a driver passed out while driving a school bus, a seventh-grade student in Michigan, United States, saved the day by steering his fellow schoolmates to safety.

As seen in a security camera footage released by Warren Consolidated Schools, the driver of the bus was unable to drive the vehicle after she became unconscious, BBC reported.

She collapsed on the seat just moments after she radioed her message about feeling dizzy and soon suffered from a medical emergency.

Dillon Reeves, the 13-year-old student on the bus, rushed toward the driver and took control of the vehicle's steering wheel while placing his foot on the brake.

The teenager then asks his fellow students to dial up emergency services for attending to the driver quickly, while those on the road nearby came to rescue the children in the midst of the incident and helped them get off the bus.



The driver was later hospitalised, as per reports.

Netizens react

Netizens have reacted to this heroic act of the seventh-grader lauding his instinct of tackling two emergencies simultaneously.

"wow exceptional boy...how he dealt with two emergencies with such ease- controlled the bus and then turned to request medical help for the driver!" tweeted a user.

Another wished "all young stars can be this empowered to safe lives and take charge of every situation."

One user termed the teenager "brave" while appreciating his swift action.



