 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Seventh grader saves day after driver passes out

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

The seventh-grader is seen steer the school bus while the driver remains unconscious, in this still taken from a video released on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@BBCWorld
The seventh-grader is seen steer the school bus while the driver remains unconscious, in this still taken from a video released on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@BBCWorld

As a driver passed out while driving a school bus, a seventh-grade student in Michigan, United States, saved the day by steering his fellow schoolmates to safety.

As seen in a security camera footage released by Warren Consolidated Schools, the driver of the bus was unable to drive the vehicle after she became unconscious, BBC reported.

She collapsed on the seat just moments after she radioed her message about feeling dizzy and soon suffered from a medical emergency.

Dillon Reeves, the 13-year-old student on the bus, rushed toward the driver and took control of the vehicle's steering wheel while placing his foot on the brake.

The teenager then asks his fellow students to dial up emergency services for attending to the driver quickly, while those on the road nearby came to rescue the children in the midst of the incident and helped them get off the bus.

The driver was later hospitalised, as per reports.

Netizens react

Netizens have reacted to this heroic act of the seventh-grader lauding his instinct of tackling two emergencies simultaneously.

"wow exceptional boy...how he dealt with two emergencies with such ease- controlled the bus and then turned to request medical help for the driver!" tweeted a user.

Another wished "all young stars can be this empowered to safe lives and take charge of every situation."

One user termed the teenager "brave" while appreciating his swift action.


More From World:

Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China

Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China
US oil seizure prompts 'response from Iran'

US oil seizure prompts 'response from Iran'
Texas shooting leaves five dead including children

Texas shooting leaves five dead including children
Elon Musk 'extremely concerned' about freedom of speech video

Elon Musk 'extremely concerned' about freedom of speech
Did US Coast Guard find man who went missing from cruise ship?

Did US Coast Guard find man who went missing from cruise ship?
Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident

Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident
Another North Carolina State University student commits suicide, taking toll to 7

Another North Carolina State University student commits suicide, taking toll to 7
Woman 'hangs herself' after husband doesn't let her go to salon

Woman 'hangs herself' after husband doesn't let her go to salon
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days', minister says

Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days', minister says

Nine Indian students commit suicide after exam results

Nine Indian students commit suicide after exam results
Mike Pence testifies before jury in investigation against Donald Trump

Mike Pence testifies before jury in investigation against Donald Trump
Will Joe Biden die sooner than anyone's guess? See what Nikki Haley has to say

Will Joe Biden die sooner than anyone's guess? See what Nikki Haley has to say