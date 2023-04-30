 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
SDSports Desk

Shaheen Afridi shares memory of when he 'started at zero'

SDSports Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a throwback photo on Instagram of when he was a young boy, recalling the time when he stepped into the field of cricket. 

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the speedster wrote: "There comes a moment in life that shapes your life. 

"Cricket is my life and this is the moment, the day I started at zero and it was the best moment of my life."

"When you are at Zero, you have the hunger, the will, the passion to do so much more. To never stop!" said the 23-year-old cricketer, who joined the national squad when he was just 18 years of age.

The youngster is currently playing against New Zealand in the five-match home series in Rawalpindi. However, the pacer was rested in the second ODI match due to an injury and replaced by Ihsanullah. 

The Green Shirts won the first ODI match against the Black Caps on Thursday by five wickets while the second ODI by seven wickets in Rawalpindi on Saturday, courtesy of centuries  by opener batter Fakhar Zaman. 

The other matches of the current series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Lineups

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

