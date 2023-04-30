 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lizzy Caplan disapproves Insta's new trend

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Lizzy Caplan disapproves Instas new trend
Lizzy Caplan disapproves Insta's new trend

Lizzy Caplan slammed recent artificial 'sensuality' on Instagram as she differentiated it from reality.

During an interview with The Rolling Stone, the Now You See Me 2 star said, “It seems the world has been “almost shifting back into a prude-er way of being” in recent years.”

“I do think it’s a strange time in our society where, on one hand, things feel hyper-sexualized in terms of your appearance, on social media, and flaunting your body in that way,” Caplan added.

“Yet it also feels removed from actual sexuality and all the things that made these erotic thrillers work back in the day. So there’s a distance between the sexiness of Instagram and actual sexiness,” she said.

Previously, the 40-year-old starred in Showtime's Master of Sex, where she played a real-life researcher who examines changing attitudes related to sexuality in the 1950s and 60s.

In 2015, the actor told The Star, “It’s easy to pat ourselves on the back and say we’ve come so far, but a lot of the struggles are still the same,” Caplan told The Star in 2015.

“The truth is, we haven’t come nearly as far as we should. To be a woman who has a healthy sexual appetite is not something that’s easily accepted by much of society,”

More From Entertainment:

Martin Scorsese makes a case for 'independent films'

Martin Scorsese makes a case for 'independent films'
Bill Hader refuses to sign 'Star Wars' merchandise

Bill Hader refuses to sign 'Star Wars' merchandise
Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over importance of ‘good overall health’

Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over importance of ‘good overall health’
Kenan Thompson hints Pete Davidson's return to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kenan Thompson hints Pete Davidson's return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Niall Horan reveals he 'hates' Jamie Dornan for very relatable reason

Niall Horan reveals he 'hates' Jamie Dornan for very relatable reason
Bonnie Raitt reschedules upcoming concert performances amid medical issues

Bonnie Raitt reschedules upcoming concert performances amid medical issues
Jack Nicholson attends his first 'Lakers Game' in Los Angeles after 2021

Jack Nicholson attends his first 'Lakers Game' in Los Angeles after 2021
Kendall Jenner turns heads in sheer blue dress as romance with Bad Bunny heats up

Kendall Jenner turns heads in sheer blue dress as romance with Bad Bunny heats up
Jada Pinkett Smith son Jaden graced fashion show in South Korea

Jada Pinkett Smith son Jaden graced fashion show in South Korea
Prince Harry pays special tribute to James Corden

Prince Harry pays special tribute to James Corden
Levi joins his parents Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves for rare family appearance

Levi joins his parents Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves for rare family appearance
Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies

Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies